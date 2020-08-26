State to strengthen e-governance in Agri Dept.

The Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a ₹12 crore project for strengthening e-governance in the Agriculture Department.
Although the department had launched the project in 2019, paucity of funds had slowed down its implementation. The money has been sanctioned now under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative.
The highlights of the project include computerisation and e-linking of all offices of the department right from the Krishi Bhavans to the Agricultural Directorate; online migration of all services offered by the department; faster file movement; and prompt payment of benefits to the bank accounts of farmers.
A full-fledged Agricultural Information Management System (AIMS) and a comprehensive online database on farmers in the State are important components of the project. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has been entrusted with the implementation of the e-governance project, Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar’s office says.
Computerisation of four sections in the directorate has been completed after the project was launched last year. The AIMS portal, which is already online, enables farmers to record crop loss and apply for relief.
A centralised system for seed certification and issuing of licences to pesticide manufacturers and traders will be introduced as part of the e-governance project. It also includes a module for value addition of agricultural produce and their online marketing.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath