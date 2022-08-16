State to set up an organ transplantation centre: CM

Priority is to make healthcare accessible and affordable to all, he says

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
August 16, 2022 22:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government’s priority is to make healthcare accessible and affordable to all, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

It was to make organ transplants an affordable proposition for all that the government was trying to set up a comprehensive centre for organ transplantation, a first-of-its-kind project in the country, Mr. Vijayan, said.

He was inaugurating the overbridge at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College hospital, a construction that is part of the masterplan for the development of MCH.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vijayan said that with the help of KIIFB, many development initiatives and infrastructural development had been taken up in the State’s health sector. This had increased the footfall in public sector hospitals.

During the pandemic, the State’s public sector hospitals managed the crisis admirably because of the vast improvements in hospital infrastructure and facilities such as oxygen supplementation, ICUs, and ventilators, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He also said that organised attacks and violence against hospitals were not acceptable.

Health Minister Veena George, who presided over the function, said that the government was attempting to provide the best of care to people in public sector hospitals. She listed the manifold efforts of the government in the health sector, including the starting of a cardiac surgery wing and SMA clinic at SAT hospital, launch of Emergency Medicine PG course, neuro Cath Lab, comprehensive stroke centre, etc. In the second phase of the masterplan for MCH, construction of buildings would be taken up., Ms. George said.

Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, was the chief guest. Director of Medical Education Thomas Mathew, Principal of Medical College Kala Keshavan, district panchayat president D. Anilkumar, and senior Medical College administrative officials, also spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app