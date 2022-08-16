State to set up an organ transplantation centre: CM

Priority is to make healthcare accessible and affordable to all, he says

The State government’s priority is to make healthcare accessible and affordable to all, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

It was to make organ transplants an affordable proposition for all that the government was trying to set up a comprehensive centre for organ transplantation, a first-of-its-kind project in the country, Mr. Vijayan, said.

He was inaugurating the overbridge at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College hospital, a construction that is part of the masterplan for the development of MCH.

Mr. Vijayan said that with the help of KIIFB, many development initiatives and infrastructural development had been taken up in the State’s health sector. This had increased the footfall in public sector hospitals.

During the pandemic, the State’s public sector hospitals managed the crisis admirably because of the vast improvements in hospital infrastructure and facilities such as oxygen supplementation, ICUs, and ventilators, he said.

He also said that organised attacks and violence against hospitals were not acceptable.

Health Minister Veena George, who presided over the function, said that the government was attempting to provide the best of care to people in public sector hospitals. She listed the manifold efforts of the government in the health sector, including the starting of a cardiac surgery wing and SMA clinic at SAT hospital, launch of Emergency Medicine PG course, neuro Cath Lab, comprehensive stroke centre, etc. In the second phase of the masterplan for MCH, construction of buildings would be taken up., Ms. George said.

Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, was the chief guest. Director of Medical Education Thomas Mathew, Principal of Medical College Kala Keshavan, district panchayat president D. Anilkumar, and senior Medical College administrative officials, also spoke.