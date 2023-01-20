ADVERTISEMENT

State to set up a special task force to conduct food safety inspections

January 20, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has issued orders setting up a Special Task Force (Intelligence) [STF] for conducting Food Safety inspections in the State.

The task force has been set up to conduct detailed investigations whenever emergencies like food-borne illnesses outbreaks are reported in the State and to take follow-up measures. The task force will also have to submit reports to Food Safety Commissioner and to conduct covert investigations in the field to prevent adulterated food items reaching the market.

The special task force will be led by the Deputy Commissioner of Food Safety, with an Assistant Commissioner, two food safety officers, and a clerk as members.

The responsibilities of the special task force include studying food-borne illnesses, adulteration and related issues, and to report on how food-borne illnesses can be prevented.

The STF should immediately intervene in the event of a food-borne illness outbreak, investigate into the same, coordinate necessary action, and report on the event

It should report on food business outlets functioning without a licence, take action against agencies manufacturing sub-standard or adulterated edible oil and ghee, take action against those using non-permitted food colours in food, take action against units engaged in manufacturing fake organic food products, investigate into the manufacture of food supplements and health supplements, and report on any events related to food safety to the Commissioner. It should also investigate into reports/rumours of food adulteration on social media.

The task force will review all activities on food safety every six months and suggest necessary changes also.

