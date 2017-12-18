Kerala to seek special Ockhi relief package

The Kerala government is likely to press Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a massive dose of Central assistance to take up relief and rehabilitation for the victims of Cyclone Ockhi.
Preparations were under way here on Monday to seek the Prime Minister’s intervention to release a special assistance package for the State, during his scheduled visit to the cyclone-hit areas on Tuesday.
The proposals to be submitted as a memorandum to Mr.Modi include a special housing package for families in the disaster-prone coastal areas.
The State is also seeking exemption from the Coastal Regulation Zone norms to take up a housing project for the homeless fisherfolk. Another major scheme is to equip the fishing fleet to undertake deep-sea operations. Construction of seawalls and soft engineering options for coastal defence will also find priority in the memorandum.
