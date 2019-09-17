State to seek all possible legal recourse to avoid demolition

An all-party meeting chaired by Chief Miniser Pinarayi Vijayan here on Tuesday endorsed the government’s decision to seek all possible legal recourse to prevent the Supreme Court order to raze the four illegal apartment blocks at Maradu panchayat in Ernakulam by September 20 for violating stringent coastal zone regulations.

The Supreme Court will be taken into confidence and the apex court’s approval will be sough to prevent the demolishing of the apartment blocks, in which over 400 families are staying, the Chief Minister told the meeting held at the Secretariat. It was also decided to sent an all-party delegation to New Delhi, if needed, to talk to the Union government.

Writes to Centre

The Centre has the powers to grant concessions in such cases under environment laws and the government is hoping for a favourable action from the Union government, he said. Already, the State has written to the Union Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate on the likely environment problems and the Chief Minister had personally talked to the Union Minister.

Mr. Vijayan said the government is of the view that the Union Ministry should become a party to the case. A senior most advocate will appear for the State in the Supreme Court.

The Chief Minister said the government has to go by the Constitution and implement the Supreme Court order. The Maradu case is peculiar and the flat owners being rendered homeless cannot be ignored.

No government cannot raze the apartments on one side and create dwelling places on the other side for the homesless. The builders who violated the rules going scot-free is againt natural justice, he pointed out.

IIT-Chennai report

The report of the IIT-Chennai, tasked by the government to study the impact of the demolition of the flats, that had pointed out the need for more time for razing the apartments, the impact on the ecology and the removal of the debris was also quoted by Mr. Vijayan at the meeting.

While leaders of all political parties, including the CPI(M), the Congress, the BJP, the Iudian Union Muslim League, the Kerala Congress(M), the NCP, the RSP, the Janata Dal (S), the Congress (S), sought a humane approach towards the residents of the flats and was against demolition of the apartments, the CPI state Secretary Kanam Rajendran was for implementing the Supreme Court order.

“As a democratically elected government, the government should go by the Constitution and the Supreme Court and act as it did in the case of Sabarimala. The builders who violated the rules should be brought to book and legal measures should be taken,” Mr. Rajendran later told mediapersons.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the governement should look into whether a new report with the versions of the flat owners can be filed in the Supreme Court and whether retrospective effect is applicable for the amendment of the CRZ rules.

The erring builders should be backlisted and compensation should be sought from them for the flat owners, he added.