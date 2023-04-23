State to revise norms on cutting down trees on forest fringes

April 23, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

In a major relief to the families settled along the forest fringes of the State, the State government has assured that there would be no intervention by the Forest department in cutting down the trees in the high-range areas as permitted by the law.

Inaugurating the `Vana Souhrida Sadass’ at Chittar here on Sunday, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran said that steps were being initiated to remove the ambiguity in this regard. “Permission will be granted for cutting down trees like Anjili or the jack fruit tree after a field inspection by the Forest department,” he said

The Revenue, Forest and Law Departments have prepared a joint suggestion in this regard. As soon as it receives an accord from the Law department, the proposal will be submitted to the Cabinet for approval in the first week of May and a revised order will be issued, he explained.

The lack of clarity over the right to cut down trees on private properties has been a vexed issue across the high-ranges for long.

The Minister also spoke of the plans to join hands with the local bodies concerned in designing projects for countering the raging wildlife attacks.

“The compensation dues for crop damages due to straying of wildlife will be paid by May 15. The compensation for those injured and killed in attacks by wild animals will be paid before April 30,” he noted.

Indicating that the amount of compensation in such cases would be raised further, Mr. Saseendran explained that the Chief Minister had already instructed the Agriculture Department to prepare a proposal regarding the compensation amount.

At present, the Forest Department is paying the amount as estimated and notified by the other concerned departments as compensation. As soon as the new proposal is ready, steps can be taken towards increasing the amount based on consensus’’, he added.

The session, organised in connection with the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front Government, witnessed participation from all forest-side panchayats in the district. During the discussions, the participants raised a range of issues varying from the reforestation of abandoned plantations to issue of title deeds to settler families and installation of fencing and camera to prevent garbage dumping in forests.

The Forest department, meanwhile, has been instructed to act on the issues raised by the attendees within a month.

Health Minister Veena George, legislators of the Ranni and Konni constituencies, and senior forest department officials were also present.