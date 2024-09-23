State to renew Mpox guidelines

The Health department will soon come out with revised guidelines for the surveillance, prevention, and effective management of Mpox in the State

The department had issued a set of guidelines in 2022 when monkey pox cases had been reported in Kerala. The new guidelines will be in line with the changes in disease epidemiology of the new circulating virus strain.

At a meeting of the State-level Rapid Response Team convened by Health Minister Veena George here on Monday, districts were asked to take additional precautions in case Mpox cases go up.

Isolation facilities have been arranged in all districts and disease surveillance has been strengthened in airports. Mpox testing facilities have been arranged in five State labs now and this can be expanded if necessary, it was appointed out at the meeting.

Travellers from countries where Mpox has been reported should inform the health authorities if at all they develop symptoms. Government as well as private hospitals have been asked to be on alert and report to the department if people with symptoms suggestive of Mpox seek treatment.

The meeting reviewed the general situation concerning infectious diseases. It was pointed out at the meeting that doxycycline has a huge role in preventing leptospirosis but that mortality seemed high amongst those people not taking doxycycline as advised by the Health department.

Intermittent rain was continuing in the State and this made the infectious diseases situation quite volatile. Hepatitis A continued to be reported in the State on a regular basis and people have been advised to seek medical attention in case fever lasts for more than two days.

Local bodies should take immediate action and chlorinate drinking water sources as soon as hepatitis cases are reported in a locality.

The Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Director of Health Services, NHM State Mission Director, and senior health officials were present at the meeting.

