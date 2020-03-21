State to remain dry on Sunday

Liquor retail outlets, bars, toddy shops, beer and wine parlours, and private members clubs that serve alcohol will remain closed on Sunday.

Excise Commissioner S. Aananthakrishnan told The Hindu that the government had imposed the ban on account of ‘Janata Curfew,’ a voluntary regulation that required people to remain indoors from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

He said excise officers had issued notices to licensed premises under their respective jurisdictions to remain shuttered the entire day. The Excise Ddepartment has also stepped up vigilance against the black market sale of alcohol, hoarding, inflow of bootleg liquor and sale of illicit spirit.

It is closely tracking the use of spirit the department had released to various State agencies to make hand sanitisers and wipes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed the stay-indoors movement to try to put the brakes on the spread of COVID-19 infection. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had backed the proposal and said the State would support the initiative.

The ‘stay at home’ also seeks to express solidarity with the medical community that is at the forefront of the fight against the global scourge. The government is weighing the pros and cons of closing down liquor outlets in Kasaragod for at least a fortnight from Monday.

It had on Friday brought the district under the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, after new COVID-19 cases surfaced.

The law prohibits gatherings at places of worship, public parks, clubs and other social venues to maintain general health and order in the event of the pandemic. The Excise Department has limited the timings of bars and liquor outlets from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.