State to reach out to tourists with footage of Malabar destinations

To overcome the decline in tourist flow in the aftermath of the landslides in Wayanad, Kerala Tourism has embarked on a mission to reach out to tourists with captivating images and videos of the locations in Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts.

According to the office of Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, the recent landslides in Wayanad had a significant impact on the tourism industry in the region, raising concerns about safety and accessibility and leading to a decline in tourist arrivals.

Now, the Tourism department has sanctioned ₹1.98 crore for producing 30 one-minute videos focussed on unique destinations in northern Kerala for integrating visually appealing videos into its promotional strategy with the objective of attracting a wider audience and solidifying Kerala’s reputation as a premier tourist destination, says the office.

The aim is to introduce unique destinations and attractions in northern Kerala to a wider audience by effectively promoting these short footage. The majority of foreign tourists visiting Kerala do not visit Malabar, as the popular itinerary revolves around Kochi and its suburbs, hill stations in Idukki, backwater tourism spots in Alappuzha and Kottayam, and parts of Thiruvananthapuram, including the Kovalam beach, apart from wellness tourism destinations.

For instance, the foreign tourist arrivals clocked in Wayanad were just 4,249 in 2023 as per a headcount based on the hotel occupancy in the hill station. In contrast, the number was 1.03 lakh in Idukki, despite both stations bearing striking resemblances.

The latest project is expected to help Kerala Tourism recover from the setback and rebuild trust and confidence among tourists that northern Kerala is a safe and attractive destination.

These videos will make it easier for potential tourists to find information about various destinations and the unique experiences in the region. These are also expected to help improve the online presence of Kerala Tourism on the web and YouTube, say officials.