State to provide subsidy to convert house premises as caravan parks

Enticing private investors to tap the potential of caravan tourism, the State government has decided to provide subsidies for setting up caravan parks in various categories, including independent houses that can make available a minimum area that can be converted into a caravan park.

Homestays, resorts, and plantations in the vicinity of tourism attractions can make use of this scheme, as the State will provide subsidy of up to 10% of investment costs for such parks. Subsidy will be limited to 50 caravan parks to be set up on a first-come, first-served basis.

Subsidy details

The first registered 10 units would be given a subsidy of 10% of their investment or ₹5 lakh, whichever is lowest, while the remaining applicants would get 10% of their investment or ₹2 lakh. For day parks that operate with minimal facilities only during the day, a subsidy of 10% of the investment cost or ₹3 lakh, whichever is lowest, will be given. In this category, applicants registering after the first 10 units will be given a subsidy of 10% of the investment cost or ₹1 lakh, whichever is lowest.

The subsidy announced for ‘hybrid parks’ set up as part of a multi-purpose business venture like a resort or hotel will also be provided subsidy in the range of day parks. Those who own a property or plantation with space that can be converted into a caravan park can make use of this scheme, according to sources.

Lukewarm response

Government agencies that are in the process of setting up caravan parks will not be provided subsidy. Though the caravan project was flagged off in 2021 with much fanfare, it received only a lukewarm response due to the absence of enough caravan parks in the private and public sectors.

Despite providing subsidies for caravans, the State now has only 13 active operational caravans and two active caravan parks. By giving permission for converting independent houses and plantations into caravan parks with subsidy, the State is now hopeful of rejuvenating the project in a short span of time.