State to provide details ofWalayar case to Centre, CBI

KOCHI

04 March 2021 23:20 IST

These are crucial for decision on CBI probe, Centre tells HC

The State government on Thursday undertook before the High Court that it would furnish the Centre and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with all details of the cases relating to the death of two minor girls at Walayar to enable them to take a decision on the government request for a CBI investigation in the case.

The undertaking was given by senior public prosecutor Suman Chakravarthy when a petition filed by the mother of the two girls seeking a court-monitored investigation and a CBI probe into the death of her younger daughter came up for hearing before Justice V.G. Arun.

Centre’s counsel submitted that the State government had forwarded only the notification giving its consent for probing the case. It had not furnished the details of the cases, including the copy of the First Information Report, the outcome of the police investigation, and the reasons for referring the case to the CBI.

The State has to provide such details for the Centre to decide on the State’s request.

The girls’ mother said the government had consented to a CBI probe only into the death of her elder daughter. Hence, the CBI could not investigate the death of the younger daughter.

The 13-year-old elder daughter was found hanging at her home on January 13, 2017 and her nine-year-old sister was found dead in the same manner 52 days later. Later, the special court for POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases had acquitted the accused on the ground that the prosecution had failed miserably to prove the cases.

March 19

However, the High Court set aside the acquittal and ordered a fresh trial. The prosecution later filed a petition with the special court seeking a fresh probe. In the meantime, the government decided to entrust the CBI with the probe. The court posted the case on March 19.