State to promote fish farming in Idukki: Minister

Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma has said the government aims at increasing fish wealth by promoting fish farming among farmers in the district.

After visiting the proposed fish seed farm at Chenkulam on Tuesday, the Minister said the district had a congenial topography for fish farming.

Job opportunities

Fish, even for Idukki’s domestic use, could be procured from the clean water ponds and dams. This would create job opportunities and a source of steady income, as there would be many takers for quality river fish.

To effectively implement fish farming, more women entrepreneurs should be brought into the sector. The Fisheries Department would aid woman entrepreneurs in ornamental fish sector. Possibilities of setting up aquariums could also be explored at tourist destinations, she said.

The proposed fish seed farm had been identified in the area under the Kerala State Electricty Board (KSEB) near the Chenkulam dam. The fish farming would be extended to all reservoirs under the KSEB and tribespeole would be given rights for fishing. Societies and joint liability groups (JLGs) would be formed to promote self-sufficiency among the tribespeople. She said nearly 300 families were in the fish farming sector and they would be included in the welfare fund.

The district was the first in promoting fish farming in the State, according to the Minister. New entrepreneurs had come into the sector, who would be well-supported by the department, she said.

The Minister also gave direction to officials to submit a report on the scope of seed farms and implement the fish-farming project in a time-bound manner. She then visited the venue of the Kalvery Mount festival, which was organised for attracting tourists to Kalvery Mount and Kalyanathandu from where the Idukki reservoir could be seen in its spread and charm.