State to probe effect of quarrying on landslips

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

08 November 2021 17:58 IST

Discussion being held with Geological Survey of India on this: Minister

The State Government plans to ask the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to study whether there is a link between quarrying and the landslips reported in the State, Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve said on Monday.

Replying to questions in the Assembly, Mr. Rajeeve said discussions will be held with the GSI in this regard.

“Although a direct connection between quarrying and landslides has not been reliably established, it is the general perception. Moreover, Assembly committees too have demanded a detailed study on this,” Mr. Rajeeve said.

According to the Minister, 135 quarries were given clearance in the State after the 2018 floods, and 220 between 2016 and 2018.

But over the past decade, the number of quarries operating in the State have come down significantly, he said. During 2010-2011, as many as 3,104 quarries - including 512 which held 5-12 year leases and 2,584 which held one-year permits - operated in the State. By 2020-21, the number had come down to 604 quarries, including 509 which hold leases and 95 that possess the district-level permits.

Only one quarry currently has permission to operate in the Kootickal grama panchayat in Kottayam where a devastating landslip had claimed several lives in October, the Minister said in a written reply.

Details about quarries operating in the State will soon become available in the public domain, Mr. Rajeeve said. Information on the number of quarries, the lease, the volume that can be mined, and transportation with the accompanying documents will be accessible to the public, he said.