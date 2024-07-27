GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State to organise entrepreneurs’ meet on July 29

Published - July 27, 2024 01:58 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

To inspire further confidence in entrepreneurs who have invested more than ₹5 crore each in Kerala over the last three years, the State government is hosting a conclave on July 29 with the aim of helping them scale up their ventures.

Planned by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and the Department of Industries and Commerce, the ‘Conclave on Continuing Investments,’ featuring around 250 entrepreneurs, will be inaugurated by Minister of Industries, Law and Coir P. Rajeeve.

Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish will preside over event at Le Meridien. Four experts will share their experiences and interact with the investors at an hour-long session.

KSIDC Chairman Paul Antony will deliver a special address at the event with 200-odd entrepreneurs who have made a collective investment of ₹10,000 crore. 

Industries and Commerce Director and KSIDC Managing Director S. Harikishore, KSIDC Executive Director Hari Krishnan R., KINFRA Managing Director Santhosh Koshy Thomas, CII (Kerala State Council) chairman Vinod Manjila, FICCI co-chairman (Kerala State council) Deepak Aswani, KSSIA president A. Nizarudeen, and DIC Additional Director Kripakumar K.S. will also speak.

