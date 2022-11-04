State to offer more seats for nursing courses

Steps will be taken to increase nursing seats in the State, Health Minister Veena George has said.

Health professionals were required in huge numbers in many foreign nations. At the same time, the requirement of health professionals within the State was also going up. Considering this situation, the government would take steps to increase seats for nursing courses, she said, at a meeting on the need to improve nursing education and launch new colleges.

The Minister said that she had given directives to prepare an action plan to increase nursing seats in the government sector. The quality of nursing education would be assured as per the guidelines of the National Nursing Council.

This year, the government had increased 510 seats for nursing education. Post-basic nursing seats would also be increased. The number of nurses with BSc Nursing qualification should be increased and at the same time, more nurses with postgraduation were needed in critical care and psychiatry.

Ms. George said that MSc Psychiatry nursing would be started in Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha nursing colleges and new specialty courses added on. She directed the Principals of Government Nursing Colleges to submit proposals for increasing seats the next financial year.

Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Education, Asha Thomas, Principal Secretary, Health, Tinku Biswal, NHM MIssion Director S. Karthikeyan, Director of Medical Education Thomas Mathew, Joint Director of Nursing Education Selina Shah, among others, took part in the meeting.