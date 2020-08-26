State to offer 24X7 veterinary services

Step timely considering the increase in interest for cattle rearing and poultry farming

Here’s some good news for dairy farmers and the pet owners.

Bowing to their long-standing demand, the Animal Husbandry Department has decided that 31 healthcare facilities under it will offer round-the-clock veterinary services. The list includes 25 veterinary polyclinics and six veterinary hospitals across the State.

The Animal Husbandry Department issued orders in this regard on August 19, approving recommendations made by the Director, Animal Husbandry, in this regard. Animal Husbandry officials consider the step relevant and timely, given the increase noted in the cattle and poultry populations and also that of pet animals and birds.

For manning the additional posts that will now be needed in the 31 facilities, the Department has shifted 34 posts of veterinary surgeons and 31 posts of livestock inspectors from other units under it.

In February this year, the Director, Animal Husbandry, informed the government that 24-hour services could be provided at the polyclinics and hospitals through the redeployment of staff.

Farmers and the pet-owning members of the public have been clamouring for 24-hour veterinary care, the Director told the government, adding 25 veterinary polyclinics and six veterinary hospitals were selected for offering the services.

According to the proposal, additional staff will be found for these healthcare facilities through redeployment within the department. Each of the selected veterinary polyclinics will need additional posts of one veterinary surgeon and one livestock inspector. The hospitals, on the other hand, will require two new posts of veterinary surgeons and one livestock inspector post each.

Round-the-clock veterinary services have also become imperative with an increasing number of young people and NRK returnees showing an enthusiasm for cattle rearing and poultry farming in response to government programmes such as the Subhiksha Keralam food security campaign.