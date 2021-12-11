State to make more job opportunities for youngsters

Newly launched Skilltech project offers to aid technically trained SC candidates

The State government aims to create more job opportunities for the new generation utilising information technology, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

The Minister was inaugurating the district panchayat’s Skilltech project at Jayan Memorial Hall here on Friday. The innovative project launched by the panchayat offers employment to Scheduled Caste candidates who have passed ITI, polytechnic, and engineering.

The beneficiaries would be recruited to various government departments or public sector undertakings for two years as part of the project. “Skilltech is an exemplary project providing employment to around 300 Scheduled Caste candidates,” the Minister said, adding the agriculture sector would be strengthened through innovative concepts and steps would be taken to start small-scale enterprises for value-added products.

M. Mukesh, MLA, who handed over the appointment order to the candidates, said the district panchayat was making great strides in the current situation where people were struggling to find jobs.

In connection with the project, 269 candidates would be attached to the engineering departments of various local bodies, Kerala Water Authority, Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Co. Ltd (KEL), various farms and hospitals in the district along with departments including Soil Conservation and Public Works. While candidates who completed ITI would receive a monthly honorarium of ₹10,000, it would be ₹12,500 and ₹15,000 for polytechnic and engineering graduates respectively.

District panchayat president Sam K. Daniel presided over the function. District Collector Afsana Parveen delivered the keynote address. District panchayat vice president Sumalal, standing committee heads, and panchayat members, were also present on the occasion.