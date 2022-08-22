State to introduce online monitoring system for drug management

Online monitoring system would be introduced in hospitals and for monitoring drug movement and distribution at the district and State levels, Health Minister, Veena George, has said.

She was inaugurating a workshop and training programme on drug supply and distribution here on Monday.

The employees of Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL) should make use of the new facility so that drug distribution is monitored, she said. Real time data on drugs would be provided by the software and if hospitals took up the daily updation of drugs available in each institution, drug distribution would be easy and timely, Ms. George said.

Hospitals should also be in touch with KMSCL and inform them when the stock position of each drug goes down. She suggested that one person be entrusted with the task of coordinating between the Directorate of Health and the Directorate of Medical Education department.

Principal Secretary (Health) Tinku Biswal, National Health Mission State Mission Director Ratan Kelkar, managing director of KMSCL Chitra, and senior department officials were part of the workshop.