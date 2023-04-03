State to introduce a Charter of Rights in higher education

April 03, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has said a Charter of Rights will soon be drafted to define the rights of students and teaching and non-teaching staff and uphold the dignity in higher education. The proposed document will also address inequalities in the sector.

Inaugurating a two-day workshop of the Kerala State Higher Education Curriculum Framework here on Monday, she reiterated the State strived to formulate a better alternative to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 through the curriculum reform.

The conclave attended by academics and other stakeholders reviewed a draft curriculum prepared by the curriculum committee for undergraduate programmes.

Dr. Bindu said the proposed reforms will never become a replication of NEP 2020 which has been purportedly designed to cater to a profit-driven and market-oriented system that is prevalent in many developed countries.

“Kerala has always upheld the principles of social justice and tread a different path from others. The State’s unparalleled progress in terms of accessibility and other indicators reflected in the All India Survey of Higher Education 2020-21. The survey also recorded a 10% increase in the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in the State within six years,” she pointed out.

The State, she added, aspired for a people-oriented knowledge society, unlike those in developed countries where knowledge has become a commodity with the emergence of science and technology. “We hope to improve living standards and broaden the State’s economic base by attaining a knowledge society. Such goals are not envisioned by NEP 2020,” Dr. Bindu claimed.

Stressing on the government’s priority to boost translational research, the Minister advocated a strategy to promote research that addressed immediate needs in crucial avenues including agriculture, industry and health care.

Kerala State Higher Education Council vice chairman P.M. Rajan Gurukkal chaired the inaugural session. Curriculum committee chairman Suresh Das, KSHEC member secretary Rajan Varughese and research officer on special duty Shefeeque V. also spoke. The members of the curriculum committee later presented approach papers on various themes and subjects.