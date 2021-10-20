Kerala

State to institute its own ‘Padma awards’

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to institute State awards on the lines of the Padma awards presented nationally for exemplary contribution to various fields.

The State awards will be titled Kerala Puraskarangal. They will be given away in three categories - ‘Kerala Jyothi,’ ‘Kerala Prabha,’ and ‘Kerala Sree.’

The Kerala Jyothi award will be presented to one individual in a year. The Kerala Prabha award will be given away to two persons, and Kerala Sree to five.

After scrutiny by preliminary and another committee, an award committee will decide the awards.

The number of awards and details will be advertised and the General Administration Department will invite nominations in April every year. The awards will be announced on November 1, Kerala Piravi Day. The award distribution function will be held at Raj Bhavan.


