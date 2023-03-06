ADVERTISEMENT

State to increase the honorarium-to ASHA workers

March 06, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The government would increase the honorarium paid to Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), Health Minister Veena George said in the House on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to a submission by Ramesh Chennithala, former Leader of the Opposition, Ms. George said there were 26,448 ASHAs working in the State at present. They were currently being paid a monthly honorarium of ₹6,000. The government was also persuading and putting pressure on the Centre to increase the Central share of the incentives paid to ASHAs, she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US