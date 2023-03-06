State to increase the honorarium-to ASHA workers

March 06, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST

The government would increase the honorarium paid to Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), Health Minister Veena George said in the House on Monday.

Replying to a submission by Ramesh Chennithala, former Leader of the Opposition, Ms. George said there were 26,448 ASHAs working in the State at present. They were currently being paid a monthly honorarium of ₹6,000. The government was also persuading and putting pressure on the Centre to increase the Central share of the incentives paid to ASHAs, she added.