ADVERTISEMENT

State to implement home-based comprehensive child care scheme

November 16, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST

Accredited Social Health Activists will make home visits to ensure the well being of all infants from the first week of birth till 18 months of age, by keeping an eye on immunisations, developmental milestones, maternal health, and ensuring that all benefits of welfare schemes reach the family

The Hindu Bureau

Home-based comprehensive child care scheme will be implemented in the State, Health Minister Veena George has said.

Through this scheme, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) will make home visits to ensure the well being of all infants from the first week of birth till 18 months of age, by keeping an eye on immunisations, developmental milestones, maternal health, and ensuring that all benefits of welfare schemes reach the family.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She was inaugurating the new-born protection week observance here at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

Kerala, which has the lowest infant mortality rate in the country at 6 per 1,000 live births, is trying to reduce this further. New-born health is an area that the State is focusing on. There are 24 sick new-born care units in the State, apart from 64 such care units and 101 stablisation units.

Over 1.10 lakh children are born in the State every year in public hospitals, of whom 92% babies are nursed to good health. Shalabham, the new-born health screening and evaluation project, is being implemented in all public hospitals.

Ms. George also inaugurated the special call facility to follow up the newborns discharged from neonatal ICUs. The occasion was also the get together of 75 newborns who were cared for in the sick neonatal care nursery at SAT Hospital in the past one year.

Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, presided over the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US