State to give big push to adventure tourism

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said Kerala will soon prepare guidelines for adventure tourism, incorporating tourism spots with potential.

Opening the seventh edition of the Malabar River Festival (MRF) and the Malabar International White Water Kayaking Championship here on Friday, Mr. Surendran said the department would open an adventure academy at Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram to impart training in adventure sports such as scuba diving, paragliding, and mountain cycling, besides kayaking and canoeing.

He said Thusharagiri in Kozhikode would be developed into a major tourism destination and a centre of adventure tourism in northern Kerala.

Development proposal

George M. Thomas, MLA, presented the Minister Paddling Kozhikode, a proposal for adventure tourism development at Thusharagiri and Kodencheri. He also mooted a kayaking academy at Thusharagiri.

Secretary General of the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA) Prashanth Kushwaha mooted permanent tracks on the river at Pulikkayam to hold national-level kayaking camps.

The event began with an exhibition race by Russian paddler Ivan Kozlachkov, Ashish Rawat, and Ashish Pandey from Uttarakhand.

In the Pro-slalom event that followed, Amit Thapa and Ashish Rawat came first and second while Ivan Kozlachkov came third. In the time-bound event, contestants have to pass eight gates before reaching the finish line.

Later, in the Boater Cross Pro-men event, Ivan Kozlachkov bagged the first prize while Daman Singh and Kuldeep Singh from Uttarakhand came second and third. Boater Cross is an event in which four contestants set off simultaneously from the starting point and race down the river.

Saturday events

Intermediate Slalom and Intermediate Boater Cross events in both men and women categories will be held on Saturday at Pulikkayam. The festival will conclude with a Super Final at Elanthakkadavu, near Puloorampara, on Sunday.