State to get two three-phase EMU rakes in July

Kerala is to get the new breed two three-phase EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) 12-car rakes, a ‘little sister’ of Train-18, with higher acceleration and deceleration and a host of passenger-friendly features, to replace the passenger trains.

The three-phase EMU is now in the EMU car shed at Avadi, Chennai, awaiting safety clearance and is to reach the State in July.

The two 12-car rakes will be used to replace the passenger trains running in the Thiruvananthapuram railway division.

“Short-distance commuters, especially office-goers and students, can look for a cosy ride in the three-phase EMU car rakes and it will further improve punctuality. We have yet to take a call on the two passenger trains to be replaced,” Divisional Railway Manager Shirish Kumar Sinha told The Hindu.

Manufactured by Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, the coaches are fabricated with stainless steel body and has higher hauling capacity. GPS- based passenger information system for announcement of the approaching stations and display; corrosion resistance; stainless steel pipelines for more reliability and minimal maintenance; public address system; and emergency stop button in cabin for immediate halt in emergencies are what make the rakes unique.

Ergonomically-designed seats, a modular roof-mounted ventilation system in addition to the regular fans to pump in fresh air, CCTV cameras in all the compartments for women, LED lights, and LED indication when a chain is pulled in case of emergency are the other key features of the rake that has driver cabins on both the ends of the rake.

A single motorman will only be needed for train operations. The increase in maximum speed is 105 km per hour. “We will gain two to three minutes at every stop owing to the fast acceleration,” Mr. Sinha said.

The three-phase EMUs have 1,168 seats and provision for 4,852 standing passengers which is 20% more than the existing EMUs. The three-phase EMU puts out 5,744 hp, as against 3,584 hp by a single-phase train.

Event recorder

Computer-monitored speed control and braking have been introduced through sensors. An event recorder, along the lines of a black box in aeroplanes, is the novel feature.

During the braking, 30% power will be regenerated and one minute is saved in every braking owing to the use of regenerative brake technology as used in WAP7 locomotives hauling Venad Express.