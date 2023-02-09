ADVERTISEMENT

State to get two new train services

February 09, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - KOLLAM

A train connecting Tirupati and Kollam via Chengannur will operate twice a week. Ernakulam-Velankanni special train will operate as a regular service for two days a week.

The Hindu Bureau

Railway Board has decided to sanction two new services in the State benefiting commuters and pilgrims, Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, has said.

While the Ernakulam-Velankanni special train will now be be operating as a regular service for two days a week, the Board has also approved the request to start a train service connecting Sabarimala and Tirupati. The service, which was proposed to operate between Tirupati and Chengannur, will be now extended to Kollam.

“Although the Ernakulam-Velankanni service is currently running as a special train, the number of passengers and pilgrims is increasing day by day. The new Ernakulam-Velankanni regular service will start every Monday and Saturday from Ernakulam and every Tuesday and Friday from Velankanni,” said Mr. Suresh. The train will depart from Ernakulam at 12.35 p.m. and arrive at Velankanni at 5.50 a.m. the next day. The train from Velankanni will depart at 6.30 a.m. and arrive at Ernakulam at 12 noon the next day and will stop at all the stoppages of the special train.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, the special train between Tirupati and Kollam will operate twice a week. The train from Tirupati will start on Tuesday and Friday every week while the train from Kollam will start on Wednesday and Saturday via Chengannur. The train starting from Kollam at 3.20 a.m. will reach Tirupati at 10 a.m. the next day.

“This train connecting Tirupati and Sabarimala will benefit the pilgrims going to Tirupati from Central Travancore and the devotees coming from different parts of Andhra Pradesh to Tirupati and from there to Sabarimala. The Ernakulam-Velankanni train will become a regular service after getting the final nod of the Railway Minister,” said the MP.

He added that the Railway Board has also issued instructions to start special trains from the cities of Delhi, Bangalore, Secunderabad, Mumbai and Chennai during all festivals and holidays in Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US