State to get two new train services

February 09, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - KOLLAM

Railway Board has decided to sanction two new services in the State benefiting commuters and pilgrims, Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, has said.

While the Ernakulam-Velankanni special train will now be be operating as a regular service for two days a week, the Board has also approved the request to start a train service connecting Sabarimala and Tirupati. The service, which was proposed to operate between Tirupati and Chengannur, will be now extended to Kollam.

“Although the Ernakulam-Velankanni service is currently running as a special train, the number of passengers and pilgrims is increasing day by day. The new Ernakulam-Velankanni regular service will start every Monday and Saturday from Ernakulam and every Tuesday and Friday from Velankanni,” said Mr. Suresh. The train will depart from Ernakulam at 12.35 p.m. and arrive at Velankanni at 5.50 a.m. the next day. The train from Velankanni will depart at 6.30 a.m. and arrive at Ernakulam at 12 noon the next day and will stop at all the stoppages of the special train.

Meanwhile, the special train between Tirupati and Kollam will operate twice a week. The train from Tirupati will start on Tuesday and Friday every week while the train from Kollam will start on Wednesday and Saturday via Chengannur. The train starting from Kollam at 3.20 a.m. will reach Tirupati at 10 a.m. the next day.

“This train connecting Tirupati and Sabarimala will benefit the pilgrims going to Tirupati from Central Travancore and the devotees coming from different parts of Andhra Pradesh to Tirupati and from there to Sabarimala. The Ernakulam-Velankanni train will become a regular service after getting the final nod of the Railway Minister,” said the MP.

He added that the Railway Board has also issued instructions to start special trains from the cities of Delhi, Bangalore, Secunderabad, Mumbai and Chennai during all festivals and holidays in Kerala.