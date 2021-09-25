State to form Ayush projects for post-COVID treatment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 September 2021 19:18 IST

The State government will formulate new projects for the development of the Ayush sector, Health Minister Veena George has said. Ayush services will be used for post-COVID treatment.

She was speaking after inaugurating twelve projects worth ₹5.17 crore in Ayush institutions under the State Ayush Department, as part of the State government’s 100-day action plan, here on Saturday.

She said that the 600 Ayush dispensaries in the state would be developed into Ayush health and wellness centres. With this, such centres would get the services of yoga trainers and ASHA workers as well as lab and other facilities. In addition, funds would be provided for the development of basic infrastructure in these places. In the previous LDF government’s tenure, 40 such institutions were turned into health and wellness centres. As a continuation of this, the current government had already developed 50 Ayush institutions in a similar manner.

Herbal medicine gardens would be developed in all Ayush institutions as part of the Aaramam Aarogyam project. By next year, 700 more hectare of land in the State would be used for this purpose. The International Ayurveda Research Institute at Kannur is a dream project for the State. The first phase of construction work has begun in 36.57 acres of land that was handed over for this purpose. Steps are being taken to clear ₹80 crore from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for take over of more land for the institute.