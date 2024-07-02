Kerala to collaborate with Cuba in Tourism sector

Kerala Tourism will explore the possibilities of collaboration with Cuba in the tourism sector. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas held an interaction with Mr. Abel Despaigne, Charge d’ Affaires, Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in India, on Kerala Tourism, here on Monday evening. Mr. Despaigne, who is on a nine-day visit to Kerala, said Cuba is giving huge prominence to mutual cooperation with Kerala in the tourism sector.

Commenting on the historical importance of the political and cultural exchanges between Kerala and Cuba, Mr. Despaigne said this cooperation has to be extended to other sectors, including tourism. During his presentation on Cuban tourism, Mr. Despaigne said that, like Kerala, his country’s tourism activities are mainly focused on the landscape adjacent to the sea.

Tourism Secretary K. Biju, who presided over the function, said possibilities of collaboration with Cuba in the tourism sector will be examined as the State is eager to associate with the island nation in North America. By implementing novel tourism initiatives and introducing products on the lines of emerging trends, Kerala has also turned out to be a futuristic tourism destination by attracting visitors from across the globe, the Tourism Minister said during the interaction.

Tourism Director Sikha Surendran, who made a presentation on the salient features of Kerala Tourism, said the State is forging ahead with its activities by giving thrust to experiential tourism through innovative modules, including agri-tourism and responsible tourism.