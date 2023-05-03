State to ensure at least one from every fisher family gets employment in other sectors

May 03, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The State government will ensure that at least one person from every fisher family in the State gets employed in a sector other than fisheries, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has said.

He was inaugurating ‘Theera Sadassu’, a public interaction programme organised under the aegis of the Fisheries department to address the grievances of fisherfolk, at Aroor Assembly constituency in Alappuzha on Wednesday.

Mr. Cherian said the government was giving due consideration to the education of children of fisher families. “The government has envisaged a plan to provide higher education to all the children in the next 10 years. Crores have been spent on the construction of educational institutions in the coastal areas. The Fisheries department alone had spent ₹136 crore on school buildings. The government will ensure the welfare of fisherfolks in the State,” he said.

In another ‘Theera Sadassu’ held at Alappuzha Assembly constituency in the evening, Mr. Cherian said that an extension centre of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies would begin at Pollethai. The Minister said that new ventures would be launched under the aegis of Society for Assistance to Fisherwomen.

He said that new projects would be launched in the fisheries and tourism sectors. The Matsyafed would take over the fish culture centre at Kattoor. The government would renovate the fish-landing centre at Pollethai, Mr. Cherian said.

The Minister said that steps would be taken on a war footing to address drinking water woes in coastal areas. On closing and opening shutters of the Thanneermukkom barrage as per the crop calendar, Mr. Cherian said that a decision would be taken after discussing the matter with all stakeholders.

As many as 354 complaints were received at the ‘Theera Sadassu’ held at Aroor. Officials said that 128 applications related to the Fisheries department had been settled. The rest of the petitions were referred to departments concerned for taking action. A total of 648 complaints were received at the event held at Alappuzha constituency. As many as 225 petitions were settled.

A.M. Ariff, MP, MLAs Daleema Jojo and P.P. Chitharanjan, Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari, and others attended the events.