State to ensure 160 working days for cashew labourers

February 17, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - KOLLAM

Subcommittee will look into issues related to wage hike of workers

The Hindu Bureau

As part of efforts to revive the crisis-hit cashew industry, the State government has come up with strategies to facilitate the smooth operation of factories under the Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) and the Kerala State Cashew Workers Apex Industrial Cooperative Society (Capex).

Plans have been formulated to provide ESI benefits to labourers by providing at least 160 working days in 2023 and the raw cashew nut (RCN) needed will be procured through the Kerala Cashew Board. According to officials, 2,100 tonnes of RCN have already reached Thoothukudi from Mozambique, while 3,300 tonnes of RCN will be imported from Ghana and 5,000 tonnes from Ivory Coast.

As per the current plan, steps are being taken to provide employment for 15 days in March and 20 days each in subsequent months. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has urged the trade unions and labourers to cooperate in streamlining the operations of the public sector factories and bringing down the losses.

“A subcommittee that includes representatives of the State government, trade unions and processors has been formed to resolve the issues related to wage hike of the workers,” said KSCDC chairman S. Jayamohan and Capex chairman M. Sivasankara Pillai.

