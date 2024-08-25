State to ease name correction process in marriage certificates

In a decision that will benefit those applying for foreign visas, the State government has decided that people can now correct their names in the marriage register and certificate by changing their names in the gazette.

ADVERTISEMENT

This decision follows an application submitted by P.D. Sooraj, a resident of Karukachal, to the Minister for Local Self-Governments (LSG) M.B. Rajesh during an adalat held on Saturday. While individuals have long been able to correct their names in the SSLC book and birth certificate through a gazette notification, until now they were only allowed to attach the gazette notification alongside their marriage certificate. This have caused difficulties, particularly for visa applicants.

Acknowledging this issue, the Minister has directed that steps be taken to facilitate name changes in both the marriage register and certificate, with a general order to be issued soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

426 plaints addressed

During the district-level adalat organised by the LSG department, 426 out of 700 complaints were addressed. 274 applications that require follow-up and verification are expected to be processed within the next two weeks.

Other major decisions from the adalat include a directive to exempt special schools, old age homes, and destitute homes from supervision charge required to obtain fitness certificates. Institutions meeting government-prescribed norms will qualify for this exemption, with a government order on this expected soon.

The adalat also helped settle a long-standing dispute between Pampadi and Meenadom panchayats, removing obstacles to the establishment of a drinking water project that will benefit 12 wards of Pampadi and six wards of Meenadom. A water tank with a 10-lakh-liter storage capacity will be constructed in Meenadom’s eighth ward. The Meenadom panchayat secretary will soon enter into an agreement with the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to move this project forward.

Another key issue addressed was the restoration of panchayat roads that had been dug up for laying pipelines as part of the Jal Jeevan project. While the KWA had previously granted local bodies permission to carry out the work, engineers from the LSG department were hesitant to provide technical approval. To resolve this, district-level discussions between executive engineers from the KWA and LSG departments have been scheduled.

In real estate sector

Mr. Rajesh also noted an issue in the real estate sector, where developers were selling land in small plots without obtaining the required development permits. As a result, buyers of these small plots were losing access to common facilities and being denied building permits. To address this, local bodies have been instructed to issue building permits to plot owners, even when the original developers failed to secure the necessary permits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.