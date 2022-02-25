State to distribute title deeds to 13,600 families

Land can be given to all the landless if cases pending before Land Boards are settled: CM

The State government will distribute titles deeds to 13,600 families in connection with the second 100-day action programme of the government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Thursday.

Though the State had planned to distribute 12,000 title deeds in connection with the first 100-day action programme of the government, it could distribute 15,000 title deeds. The last LDF government had given away a total of 1,11,077 title deeds, said Mr. Vijayan.

After inaugurating the revenue day and award distribution at Ayyankali Hall in Thiruvananthapuram, he said the State would be able to provide land to all the landless if all the cases pending before various Land Boards are settled. The State will get a total of 8,200 acres of land if all these cases are solved. There are around 3.5 lakhs landless families in the State according to an estimate and around 1,500 acres of land required to provide three cents of land to each family, said Mr. Vijayan. The officials in the Land Board will be imparted required training and knowledge to settle the cases before the Board. At present, 162 acres of land is ready for distribution, he said.

Possession certificates

The State government would also launch a scheme to provide possession certificates to people who are vested with lands for decades without possession documents. There would be more transparency once the Unique Thandaper System (UTS), which will provide a unique identification number (UIN) for all landholders, is introduced in the State. Notification has been issued to implement the scheme. While the digital survey has been completed in 89 villages, it is under way in 27 villages, he said.

Digital survey

The State has envisaged a comprehensive project to hold digital survey in 1,550 villages with an outlay of ₹570 crore. The administrative sanction for ₹339 crore has been issued in the first phase and the digital survey would be completed in four years. Soon a unified portal integrating the softwares of survey, revenue, and registration departments would also be set up, said Mr. Vijayan.

Awards distributed

The Chief Minister also distributed the awards for the best district collectors and revenue offices at the function. The best employees in the Land Revenue, Survey and Disaster Management departments were honoured with awards.