State to develop itself into a global health care hub: Pinarayi

April 24, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The State has embarked on a plan to develop itself into a global health care hub by augmenting its health care and health tourism infrastructure and ₹30 crore had already been allocated towards implementing a care policy to facilitate this, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Inaugurating the newly constructed academic block of the Government Medical College in Konni here on Monday, Mr.Vijayan said 630 primary health centres had been upgraded to family health centres while another 886 centres were currently being upgraded. Government hospitals are being made patient-friendly and super specialty services are being made available even in Taluk and District hospitals.

At the same time, a special annual check-up plan is being developed to help in early detection of diseases It stipulates screening all persons above the age of 30 at least once a year with the help of a mobile app called Shyli. About 70 lakh people have been screened till last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This will help early stage detection of the diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes and cancer. A special registry of lifestyle diseases too will be prepared,” he said.

Plans are also afoot to establish a cancer grid system under the leadership of the Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cancer Center, Cochin Cancer Research Center and Malabar Cancer Center.A cancer care portal too been developed as part of the e-health programme.

The government is also bringing a unified system in the area of palliative care by coordinating the existing palliative care networks. A registry of inpatients and chronically-ill elderly will be prepared. To implement this, an action plan has been prepared according to the revised palliative policy document.

Regarding the Konni medical college, the Chief Minister said an administrative sanction worth ₹352 crores had been accorded for second phase development of the institution. The construction of a second block with 200 beds has already begun while works on the administrative block and hostel facilities for around 450 children are progressing fast.

Health Minister Veena George presided over the function. Anto Antony, MP, deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar, District Collector Divya S. Iyer and others were present.