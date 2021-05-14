State to decide on Yogam election

KOCHI

14 May 2021 18:17 IST

The Kerala High Court has asked the Chief Secretary to decide on holding the annual meeting and election of office-bearers of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam before May 18.

Considering a petition moved to postpone the meeting and the election, scheduled to be held on May 22 at Sree Narayana College, Cherthala, the court suggested that the meeting and the election shall be postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 situation in the State.

The counsel of the Yogam said the organisation was not opposed to postponing the meeting and the election considering the pandemic situation.

Earlier, the State government had permitted the Yogam to hold the meeting and the election on May 22 by following the COVID-19 protocol. The court was of the view that it would be inappropriate to hold the meeting and election when more than 25,000 persons were being tested positive every day.