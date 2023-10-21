State to create microsite on ‘Islam in Kerala’ to woo travellers

October 21, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government will create a microsite on ‘Islam in Kerala’, a promotional digital production tracing the roots of Islam in Kerala. Kerala Tourism has sanctioned a sum of ₹93.8 lakh for this digital production showcasing the socio-cultural evolution of the religion in Kerala.

According to a senior officer with Kerala Tourism, Islam boasts a rich history, culture, and tradition in Kerala dating back to the 7th century. The digital production will shed light on the early years of Islam in Kerala, mosques, architecture, lifestyle, culture, art forms, and festivals.

Six chapters

“There is a need to bring together all the information on Islam, which played an important role in shaping Kerala, under one roof, as part of tourism promotion. This will help tourists and play a major role in bringing religious scholars, historians, students, and pilgrims to Kerala,” said the officer. The microsite will feature the saga of Islam in Kerala through six chapters with the aim of showcasing it before international and domestic travellers.

The first chapter, ‘History of Islam in Kerala’ will have details of how Islam took root in Kerala through traders and their first settlement along the Malabar coast. Chapter two will be on the Islamic pilgrim centres in Kerala right from Beemapally in Thiruvananthapuram to Juma Masjid in Kasaragod. A host of ancient mosques which are pilgrim centres, including the Cheraman Juma Masjid in Kodungallur, Jama-at Mosque in Malappuram, Mishkal Mosque in Kozhikode, Odathil Palli in Thalassery, Palayam Mosque in Thiruvananthapuram, Ponnani Juma Masjid, Pazhayangadi Mosque in Kondotty and Vavar Mosque in Erumely, will be featured.

Cuisine and food culture

Chapter three will shed light on the culinary skills of Muslims — the Mappila cuisine, which is a blend of traditional Kerala, Persian, Yemeni, and Arab food cultures. The lifestyle chapter will mainly deal with the vibrant costumes of the community, including weddings, pre-wedding, and post-wedding ceremonies, which are expected to be an attraction for tourists.

The chapter on architecture will have details of the blend of the Arabic tradition with the indigenous construction techniques in Kerala.

The final chapter will deal with art forms and festivals of Muslims in Kerala, including the influence of Mappila songs, a popular folklore that emerged in the 16th century. Earlier, Kerala Tourism had created similar microsites on Christianity, Judaism, and temples in Kerala.