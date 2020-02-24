State to clean canals by Onam

The State government has decided to clean 20,000-km-long stretches of canals in the State before Onam, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said.

He was inaugurating a project for the cleaning and deepening of Karikkathodu in Mararikulam North grama panchayat on Monday.

MGNREGS

“The local bodies should join the State government in this effort. The panchayats should utilise the labour force under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) for removing silt from canals. Coir geotextiles should be laid to protect its banks,” Dr. Isaac said.

According to officials, the renovation work of Karikkathodu will be carried out jointly with the Irrigation Department. A sum of ₹88 lakh has been earmarked for removing silt and deepening the waterbody.

Project prepared

Besides, Karikkathodu, the panchayat prepared a project for cleaning and deepening of two other canals — Valiyathodu and A.S. Canal.

The beautification of Valiyathodu will be carried out at a cost of ₹1.67 crore.

An amount of ₹3 crore has been set aside for the cleaning and deepening of the AS Canal.

Speaking at the function, D. Priyesh Kumar, president, Mararikulam North grama panchayat, said three centres for distributing midday meals would be launched in the local body from March 1.

Kanjikuzhy block panchayat president Prabha Madhu, and district panchayat members Jameela Purushothaman, Sandhya Benny and others also spoke.