Kerala to be made fully digitally literate by November 1

January 22, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday convened a meeting to expedite the activities to declare Kerala as India’s first fully digitally literate State by November 1. A committee headed by the Chief Minister will be formed to monitor the progress of the activities. The programme, which envisages to equip people from all sections to handle digital technology and carry out the basic tasks, is being carried out in a similar pattern to the literacy campaign witnessed in the State in the late 1980s. In 2022, a pilot digital literacy programme was completed successfully in Pullampara panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram

Steps have been initiated for data collection, training, evaluation and development of mobile application and web portal. Participation of National Service Scheme volunteers, NCC cadets, Kudumbashree and Youth Welfare Board volunteers will be ensured for the various activities. State-wide data collection will be conducted from February 1 to 7. Digital literacy training activities will be carried out from April 1 to July 31 across the State. The Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) has prepared a syllabus for the training.

The evaluation of trainees will take place in the month of August. By October, the activities at the local body, constituency and district levels are expected to be completed. Ministers M.B.Rajesh, V.Sivankutty, R.Bindu and others also spoke in the meeting.

