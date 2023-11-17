State to attain self-sufficiency in milk production in a year, says Minister

November 17, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani has said the State will attain self-sufficiency in milk production in a year.

Speaking after inaugurating the 15th edition of the Kerala Veterinary Science Congress and a three-day international seminar at the College of Veterinary Sciences at Pookode here on Friday, Ms. Chinchurani said dairy farmers would be given subsidy in cattle feeds and it would make a significant improvement in milk production.

The State stood second in milk productivity in the country and a collective effort of dairy farmers, veterinary doctors, and livestock inspectors was the need of the hour for the overall progress of the sector. The role of the Indian Veterinary Association in the research sector of the country was unique, and hence a meet of researchers, veterinary experts, policymakers, students, and farmers in the congress would open new vistas to the animal husbandry sector, she observed.

As the sector had a deep influence in determining the economy of the rural areas and marginal farmers and women folk depending on the sector, the government had given special attention to animal husbandry, Ms. Chinchurani said.

The doorstep services of veterinary experts would be ensured to the community round the clock. ‘Gomithra puraskar’, instituted by the Kerala Feeds Limited (KFL), would be awarded to the veterinary doctors who would provide better services to dairy farmers in the State.

Ms. Chinchurani gave away awards, instituted by the KFL, to three farmers for topping the Statewide list of dairy farmers from whom cooperative societies procured the highest quantity of milk during 2022-23.

The Minister also released the compendium of the Science Congress on the occasion. Indian Veterinary Association president N. Mohanan presided over the function. Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Chancellor M.R. Saseendranath was the chief guest.

The three-day congress would conclude on Sunday.

