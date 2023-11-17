HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State to attain self-sufficiency in milk production in a year, says Minister

Dairy farmers to be given subsidy in cattle feeds, which will make a significant improvement in milk production, Chinchurani says.

November 17, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani releasing the compendium of the 15th edition of the Kerala Veterinary Science Congress at the College of Veterinary Sciences at Pookode in Wayanad district on Friday.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani releasing the compendium of the 15th edition of the Kerala Veterinary Science Congress at the College of Veterinary Sciences at Pookode in Wayanad district on Friday.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani has said the State will attain self-sufficiency in milk production in a year.

Speaking after inaugurating the 15th edition of the Kerala Veterinary Science Congress and a three-day international seminar at the College of Veterinary Sciences at Pookode here on Friday, Ms. Chinchurani said dairy farmers would be given subsidy in cattle feeds and it would make a significant improvement in milk production.

The State stood second in milk productivity in the country and a collective effort of dairy farmers, veterinary doctors, and livestock inspectors was the need of the hour for the overall progress of the sector. The role of the Indian Veterinary Association in the research sector of the country was unique, and hence a meet of researchers, veterinary experts, policymakers, students, and farmers in the congress would open new vistas to the animal husbandry sector, she observed.

As the sector had a deep influence in determining the economy of the rural areas and marginal farmers and women folk depending on the sector, the government had given special attention to animal husbandry, Ms. Chinchurani said.

The doorstep services of veterinary experts would be ensured to the community round the clock. ‘Gomithra puraskar’, instituted by the Kerala Feeds Limited (KFL), would be awarded to the veterinary doctors who would provide better services to dairy farmers in the State.

Ms. Chinchurani gave away awards, instituted by the KFL, to three farmers for topping the Statewide list of dairy farmers from whom cooperative societies procured the highest quantity of milk during 2022-23.

The Minister also released the compendium of the Science Congress on the occasion. Indian Veterinary Association president N. Mohanan presided over the function. Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Chancellor M.R. Saseendranath was the chief guest.

The three-day congress would conclude on Sunday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.