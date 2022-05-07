State to address issues in school education sector urgently

Minister addresses the AKSTU silver jubilee conference

Problems raised by teachers’ organisations in the school education sector will be addressed urgently, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

Addressing the All Kerala School Teachers’ Union (AKSTU) silver jubilee conference here on Saturday, the Minister said a political decision would be taken on matters such as recognition for pre-primary wings in schools started after 2012 and teachers’ salary.

The State would also decide on appointment of permanent teachers in schools with low headcount of students, general transfer of higher secondary teachers, and implementation of the Khader committee report without anomalies. Steps would be taken to hike the teachers’ valuation fee, the Minister said, appealing to teachers to cooperate for efforts by the General Education Department to focus on academics.

AKSTU president N. Sreekumar presided over the event. The conference, through a resolution, demanded that the State form policies and curriculum as an alternative to the ‘flawed’ National Education Policy.

Withdrawal of contributory pension, making the study of mother tongue compulsory in all schools, rejig of the pre-primary sector, implementation of permanent service and pay conditions, and allocation of more funds for the mid-day meal scheme, were the other demands.