State Television Awards announced

Side Effects by Sujith Sahadev selected the best telefilm

Side Effects directed by Sujith Sahadev was selected as the best telefilm (above 20 minutes duration) in the State Television Awards for the year 2019, announced by Minister for Cultural Affairs A.K. Balan here on Saturday. Mr. Sahadev also won the awards for the best director, writer, and editor for the same telefilm. Savannayile Mazhapakshikal directed by Noushad for KITE Victers was chosen as the best telefilm (below 20 minutes duration).

The jury decided not to award the best teleserial this year as there were no deserving entries. Similar was the case in the awards for the best short film for children and the best article on television. The jury remarked harshly that not one of the entries was made with the understanding that it was meant for children.

Best TV show

Mazhavil Manorama’s Big Salute was chosen as the best TV show (entertainment). Maniramayam directed by C. Mithun for Mazhavil Manorama won the award for best comedy programme. In Thunder Lightning and Rain directed by Rajesh James for Kerala Vision was chosen as the best documentary (general category). Oru Thuruthinte Katha directed by Nishanth M.V. for Asianet News and Cherudhanyangalude Gramam directed by G.S. Unnikrishnan Nair for Kairali TV shared the best documentary (science and environment) award. Venalil Peytha Chattumazha directed by R.S. Pradeep and Ritwik Baiju Chandran’s Jeevanulla Swapnangal shared the best documentary (biography) award.

Attappadiyile Ammamar directed by Sofiya Bind for Media One won the best documentary (women and children) award. Panjimuttayi (Njangal Inganaanu Bhai) directed by Shilet Sijo for Asianet News won the award for best educational programme. The award for best anchor (educational programme) was shared by V.S. Rajesh for Straight Line in Kaumudi TV and Biju Muthathi for Nizhal Jeevitham in Kairali News. Sajith Naduthodi won the award for best director (documentary) for Andhathayekurich Diarykurippukal in Swayamprabha DTH channel.

Best actors

Madhu Vibhakar won the best actor (male) award for the teleserial Kunjiraman, while Kavitha Nair Nandan won the best actor (female) for Thonniyaksharangal in Amritha TV. Maya Suresh won the award for the second best actor (female) and Muraleedharakurup won the second best actor (male) award for the same teleserial. Nazeer Sankranthi was chosen as the best actor (comedy) for Thatteem Mutteem in Mazhavil Manorama and Comedy Masters in Amritha TV.

Sankar Lal won the award for the best dubbing artiste (male) for Mahaguru in Kaumudi TV, while Rohini A. Pillai won the best dubbing artiste (female) for the same teleserial. Lesvin Ullas won the best child actor award, Lavel S. won the best cinematographer award and Shibukumar the best art direction award for the same teleserial. Prakash Alex won the best music director award and Thomas Kurian the award for the best sound for Side Effects.

Prime Time Television Kazhchakal written by Rajan Perunna was chosen as the best book on television. Aishwarya Anil Kumar won a special jury mention for acting and Reshmi Anil won the same for acting (comedy). Baby Shivani won special mention as a child actor.

News presenters

Jibin Jose won the award for the best news cameraperson for In Thunder Lightning and Rain in Kerala Vision. Arya P. of Mathrubhumi News and Anuja of 24 News shared the award for best news presenter. B. Suresh (Vava Suresh) won the award for the best compere for non-news programme. K. Arun and K.R. Gopikrishnan shared the award for the best anchor/interviewer (current affairs) for Janakeeya Kodathi and 360 in 24 News. Saji Devi S. won the best commentator award for Njan Gouri in DD Malayalam. K.P. Rasheed of Asianet News won the best investigative journalist for the report Karimanal Republic.

Njanaanu Sthree in Amritha TV and Parayathe Vayya in Manorama TV shared the best TV show (current affairs) award. Ananthapuriyude Thirusheshippukal directed by Beena Kalam for KITE Victers won the award for best children’s programme. Iniyum Vaayichu Theerathe directed by Deepu Thamban for Kerala Vision won special mention for documentary (biography).