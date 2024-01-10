State Technical High School Sports Meet at University Stadium from Jan. 12

January 10, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The 39th State Technical High School Sports Meet will begin at University Stadium here on Friday.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil, who is the chairperson of the festival organising committee, said at a press conference here on Wednesday that Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu would inaugurate the meet at University Stadium at 3.30 p.m. on Friday.

Nearly 850 students from 39 government technical high schools and nine Institute of Human Resources Development schools will participate in 58 competitions held as part of the meet.

Government Technical High School, Mancha, Nedumangad, and Government Polytechnic College that functions on the same campus are the hosts of the meet. The participants will be accommodated here.

A 301-member organising committee has been monitoring the festival arrangements. There are 20 subcommittees too.

However, the competitions will be held at University Stadium in the capital city as a 400-m track is imperative for the event. The competitions will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday and conclude at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Government Technical High School, Mancha, Nedumangad, is hosting the sports meet after a gap of two decades.

