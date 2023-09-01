HamberMenu
State Teachers’ Awards announced

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh will present the award at the Palakkad district panchayat hall on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on September 5.

September 01, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State Teachers’ Award for the 2022-23 year have been announced.

Five teachers each have been selected for the award in lower primary, upper primary, and secondary categories, four in higher secondary, and one in vocational higher secondary category.

A committee with the General Education Principal Secretary as chairperson and Director of General Education as convener selected the award winners.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh will present the award at the Palakkad district panchayat hall on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on September 5. Shafi Parambil, MLA, will preside.

In the lower primary category, Rameshan Ezhokaran (Wayanad), Unnikrishnan Nair K. (Kasaragod), Abubakar K. (Kannur), Prabhavathi E.P. (Malappuram), Sasidharan Kalleri (Ernakulam) won the award.

In the upper primary category, the award has gone to Ravi Valiyavalappil (Kannur), Divakaran M. (Kasaragod), C. Yusaf (Malappuram), Anila G.S. (Thiruvananthapuram), and Mini T.R. (Idukki).

Mini M. Mathew (Kottayam), Shylaja V.C. (Kannur), Sathyan M.C. (Kozhikode), Lathabayi K.R. (Kasaragod), and Suma Abraham (Pathanamthitta) have won the awards in the secondary category.

In the higher secondary category, Ajith P.P. (Wayanad), Joseph Mathew (Idukki), Joy John (Thiruvananthapuram), and Manjula C. (Kottayam) were selected for the award.

Harris C. of Kozhikode won the award in the vocational higher secondary category.

The awards for the best school parent-teacher association for the 2022-23 too were announced.

At the primary level, GM UPS, Areekode, Malappuram, won the award, while GVHSS, Iringol, Perumbavur, Ernakulam, bagged the top spot in the secondary category.

The award comprises a purse of ₹5 lakh, C.H. Mohammed Koya ever-rolling trophy, and a citation. It will also be given away at the event in Palakkad the same day.

