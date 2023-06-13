State Teachers’ Awards announced

June 13, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State Teachers’ Awards for the 2021-22 year have been announced in the primary, secondary, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary categories.

Five teachers have been selected in the primary, secondary, and higher secondary categories, and two in the VHSE category by a panel with the General Education Principal Secretary as chairman and the Director of General Education as convener.

The awardees have been selected on the basis of the teachers’ performance in academic and extra-curricular activities, model teaching, and interview.

In the lower primary category, Asha S.K., Karinkunnam, Idukki; Sharmila Devi S., Karamana, Thiruvananthapuram; Sabu Pullattu, Vechuchira, Pathanamthitta; Najeera M.P., Pappinessery West, Kannur; and Krishnakumar Palliyath, Arikadi, Kasaragod, have been selected for the ward.

In the upper primary section, Manikanthan V.V., Chennara, Malappuram; K. Sivaprasad, Mannarkad, Palakkad; Mohammed Ilyas Kavungal, Manjeri, Malappuram; Santhosh Kumar A.V., Udhinoor Central, Kasaragod; and Mini Mathew, Vazhakulam, Ernakulam, have been selected for the award.

In the secondary section, Sreelatha U.C, Mavoor, Kozhikode; Sarasu K.S., Kuzhoor, Thrissur; Johnson A., Chinnakanal, Idukki; Sr. Jiji P. James, Kanjirapally, Kottayam; and Subhash B., Pothapally, Alappuzha have bagged the award.

In the higher secondary category, Seema Kanakambaran, Aluva, Ernakulam; Beena T.S., Venganoor, Thiruvananthapuram; Pramod V.S., North Paravur, Ernakulam; Sajan K.H., Peringottukra, Thrissur; and Mathew M. Kuriakose, Pala, Kottayam have secured the award.

In the VHSE category, Abdul M.T., Medical College, Kozhikode, and Narayanan Namboothiri P.P. of Kurichithanam, Kottayam have got the award.

The Prof. Joseph Mundassery Memorial Literary Award for 2021-22 in the Creative Writing category has gone to ‘Adaruvan Vayya’ by Kanimol; in the Scientific Writing category to ‘Malayalam Cinema – Kazhchayude Rithubhethangal’ by M.D. Manoj; and in Children’s Literature to Sumayya.

The awards will be given away by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty at a function at Shikshak Sadan, Thampanoor, here on Friday.

