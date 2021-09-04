State teachers’ awards announced

14 in primary, 13 in secondary, nine in Higher Secondary and five in VHS selected

The State teachers’ awards for 2021 have been announced.

Fourteen teachers in the primary category, 13 in secondary category, nine in higher secondary(HS), and five in the vocational higher secondary (VHS) category have been selected for the award.

A committee with Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty as chairperson, General Education Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish as convener, and Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. as member selected the awardees for their activities in the academic-non-academic fields.

In the primary section, the awards have gone to Selvaraj J. (Thiruvananthapuram), D.R. Geethakumari Amma (Kollam), Anil V. (Pathanamthitta), Thahira Beevi A. (Alappuzha), Binu Joy (Kottayam), Molly T.B. (Idukki), Noufal K.M. (Ernakulam), Rameshan P. (Thrissur), Mohanan C. (Palakkad), Biju Mathew (Malappuram), Lalitha M.K. (Kozhikode), Satheesh Babu A.E. (Wayanad), Gireesh Babu K.C. (Kannur), and Krishnadas P. (Kasaragod).

In the secondary section, Shaji K.V. (Thiruvananthapuram), M.A. Abdul Shukkoor (Kollam), Rajeevan Nair T. (Pathanamthitta), Issac Daniel (Alappuzha), Michael Cyriac (Kottayam), Sainaba Beevi A. (Idukki), Eldho P.V. (Ernakulam), Geetha Thankam V.T. (Palakkad), Rajeevan K.P. (Malappuram), Shajil U.K. (Kozhikode), Sunilkumar M. (Wayanad), Suresh T.A. (Kannur), Narayana D. (Kasaragod) have been selected for the awards.

In the higher secondary category, the awardees in the Thiruvananthapuram region are Santhosh Kumar K. (Thiruvananthapuram), K. Lailas (Alappuzha), Saji Varghese (Pathanamthitta); Ernakulam region Joy K.A. (Thrissur), Babu P. Mathew (Palakkad), and Pratheesh M.V. (Thrissur); and in Kozhikode region Santhosh N. (Malappuram), Geetha Nair S. (Kozhikode), and Shyal K.S. (Wayanad).

The awards in the vocational higher secondary segment have gone to Sabu Joy in the Kollam region, Priya V. in Chengannur region, Ratheesh J. Babu in Ernakulam region, Vijana A.V. in Thrissur region, and Smitha N. in the Kuttipuram region.