State teachers’ awards announced

The State teachers’ awards have been announced. Fourteen teachers each have been selected for the award this year in the primary and secondary sections, eight in higher secondary, and five in the vocational higher secondary.

The award winners in the primary category are Swaminathan K. (Thiruvananthapuram), Biju K. Thomas (Kollam), Alexander P. George (Pathanamthitta), P.S. Sreekumari (Alappuzha), Prakashan K. (Kottayam), Linsi George (Idukki), Thampi M.B. (Ernakulam), Catherine K.C. (Thrissur), Mohanan M. (Palakkad), P. Anilkumar (Malappuram), Somanathan K.R. (Kozhikode), Roy Varghese (Wayanad), Prakashan M.V. (Kannur), Pramod P.V. (Kasaragod).

In the secondary category, the award goes to Nissar Ahmed (Thiruvananthapuram), Thomas K.G. (Kollam), Shaji Mathew (Pathanamthitta), Babu Thomas (Alappuzha), Thomas Jacob (Kottayam), Ajithkumar P. (Idukki), U.A. Ambika (Ernakulam), Mujeeb Rahman (Thrissur), Ajith K. (Palakkad), Mohammed Shajahan K. (Malappuram), Sunilkumar P. (Kozhikode), Shalamma Joseph (Wayanad), Pradeep Kinatthi (Kannur), Babu P. (Kasaragod).

In the higher secondary category, teachers selected for the award from the Thiruvananthapuram region are James D. (Kollam) and Asifa Qadir (Alappuzha); from the Ernakulam region Karim V.M. (Thrissur), Anil P. (Palakkad), and Jiji George (Idukki); and from the Kozhikode region Radhakrishnan C. (Malappuram), Muralidharan P.O. (Kannur), and Ganeshan M.K. (Kozhikode).

The teachers selected from the vocational higher secondary wing include Premraj A.R. (Kollam region), Janeerlal A.J. (Chengannur region), Roopa Nair (Ernakulam), Jayasankar P. (Thrissur), Habib Rahiman (Vadakara).