State takes up closure of roads with T.N.

‘Will create hardship for people’

Kerala on Saturday expressed concern over the Kanyakumari district administration’s decision to close 12 inter-State border roads and impose restrictions on the movement of people and goods.

Economic activities

In a letter sent by Chief Secretary V.P. Joy to his Tamil Nadu counterpart Rajeev Ranjan, the government pointed out that the closure of border roads was bound to create immense hardships for large sections and also severely hit economic activities in both states. Such restrictions violated the Centre’s guidelines that had barred any form of curbs on inter-State movement.

The Tamil Nadu government has been urged to reopen the border roads with the State immediately and restore normalcy in the region.

Six byroad closed

According to official sources here, six byroads that led to Thiruvananthapuram district from Kanyakumari district at various places, including Parassala and Vellarada, were barricaded by the Tamil Nadu Police on Saturday.