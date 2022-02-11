State suggests modifications to draft rubber, spices Bills

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

11 February 2022 18:40 IST

Stronger safeguards for farmers demanded

Kerala has suggested modifications to the draft Rubber (Promotion and Development) Bill, 2022, and the draft Spices (Promotion and Development) Bill, 2022 seeking stronger safeguards for farmers, especially small and marginal growers.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad conveyed the State's concerns to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in separate letters on the two draft Bills. The rubber Bill's focus on treating the sector as an industry rather than an agriculture-allied sector will adversely affect small and marginal growers, says Mr. Prasad.

In the case of the spices sector, he stresses the need for encouraging close synergy among the spices board, agricultural universities, and the State agriculture departments.

The “disturbing feature” in the rubber Bill, Mr. Prasad notes, is Section 13 which drastically alters the rubber board’s composition and denies fair representation of growers and the governments of the major rubber producing States. The Bill also removes the provision for the Central government to consult the rubber board on any policy directives.

‘’Growers are concerned that the Bill doesn’t safeguard their legitimate interests. The Bill should appreciate the role rubber plays in providing livelihood to more than 13 lakh small growers in the country,” says the Minister. Kerala has sought one-third representation of farmers on the rubber board, and inclusion of a representative of the State Agriculture department.

Kerala has sought provisions for minimum support price and for ensuring the quality of imported rubber and regulating its price. Absence of such a provision can result in the import of cheap low-quality rubber, according to the State.

In the case of the spices Bill, the State wants the provisions to be limited to the provisions contained in the Spices Board Act 1986, pointing out that the implementation of the production schemes of all spices are the mandate of State governments. Kerala has sought the inclusion of a provision requiring the Centre to consult the spices board on policy directives.

The State also wants the Centre to scrap existing rules which prohibit cardamom producers from selling produce other than through a licensed auctioneer or dealer. No other agricultural commodity in the country has this specific condition for sale, the State notes.