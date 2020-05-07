State suffers ₹80,000 cr. shortfall in Q1

In a quick assessment of the impact of COVID-19 and the lockdown on Kerala economy, the State Planning Board has estimated that the State will suffer a shortfall of ₹80,000 crore in gross value addition (GVA) in the first quarter of the current financial year.

With negligible production of goods and services, the loss to monthly value addition during a month of lockdown could be about 80%, according to the assessment report.

For March 2020, “assuming about 10 days of total production loss and decreased economic activity from [the] middle of March, we estimate the shortfall in gross value addition to have been roughly ₹29,000 crore. For the first quarter of 2020-21, the entire month of April is affected with near-total disruption in economic activity. It is expected that many of these will continue in May and in subsequent months. This will mean a loss of roughly ₹80,000 crore in Quarter 1, assuming the normal production level in 2020-21 to be about 5% higher than in 2019-20,” says the report, which has made the calculation based on data from the Directorate of Economics and Statistics and suggestions from the Chairperson of the State Statistical Commission.

Direct and indirect losses to the economy were calculated on the basis of an input-output model.

Sector-wise losses for agriculture, animal resources, dairying, fisheries, industries and trade, tourism, transport, information technology, power, labour including women’s employment and remittances from Non-Resident Keralites assessed by members and chiefs of divisions of the Planning Board on the basis of reports from individual departments also formed part of the preliminary estimate submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Among industries, most manufacturing enterprises lost about 10 days of production in March, but manufacturing of petroleum products, which account for 20% of the total value added to the State’s manufacturing sector, continued to operate. Units processing food and beverages, which account for 14% of the total value in manufacturing, operated at 50% of capacity while the rest saw total closure.

“It can be assumed that 70% of the manufacturing production in the State was lost due to the lockdown and the disruptions which started from the third week of March. Some of the major factories in the State producing chemicals have started operations from the middle of April... the shortfalls in manufacturing GVA in Kerala are expected to be ₹1,500 crore during March and ₹4,500 crore in April. The shortfalls in GVA may come down to ₹2,000 crore in May and ₹500 crore in June,” it is estimated.